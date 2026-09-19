A video purportedly from Thailand showing a group of women allegedly assaulting an elderly Sikh man and removing his turban during a confrontation has gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from netizens.

The video shows the women arguing with the man before allegedly manhandling him. At one point, they are seen removing his turban.

Advertisement

According to claims circulating on social media, the incident reportedly followed allegations of misconduct by the elderly man, prompting the women to confront him. The confrontation allegedly escalated into a physical altercation.

Advertisement

However, the identities of the people seen in the video, the exact location of the incident and the circumstances leading to the confrontation have not been independently verified.

There has also been no official statement from the local administration or Thai police regarding the incident so far.

Advertisement

The Tribune has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or the claims surrounding it.