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Home / Trending / Elderly Sikh man's turban removed in Thailand during confrontation, video goes viral

Elderly Sikh man's turban removed in Thailand during confrontation, video goes viral

The video shows the women arguing with the man at a kebab stall before allegedly manhandling him

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:11 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Video grabs of the incident: X/@Amandee93778258
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A video purportedly from Thailand showing a group of women allegedly assaulting an elderly Sikh man and removing his turban during a confrontation has gone viral on social media, triggering strong reactions from netizens.

The video shows the women arguing with the man before allegedly manhandling him. At one point, they are seen removing his turban.

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According to claims circulating on social media, the incident reportedly followed allegations of misconduct by the elderly man, prompting the women to confront him. The confrontation allegedly escalated into a physical altercation.

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However, the identities of the people seen in the video, the exact location of the incident and the circumstances leading to the confrontation have not been independently verified.

There has also been no official statement from the local administration or Thai police regarding the incident so far.

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The Tribune has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or the claims surrounding it.

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