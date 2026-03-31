Elephant painted pink: Russian artist faces severe backlash for photo shoot in Rajasthan

A controversy has erupted after images of an elephant painted bright pink during a photo shoot in Jaipur by a Russian artist were circulated widely online, triggering criticism and raising concerns over animal welfare.

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The pachyderm died last month, her owner has confirmed, while officials said the photo shoot had no connection with her death.

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The photos and videos, originally shared in December 2025 by photographer Julia Buruleva, recently gained traction on social media, drawing mixed reactions. While some users appreciated the visual appeal and creativity of the shoot, many others questioned the ethics of using animals in artistic projects.

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As per artist's post, the photo shoot, conducted in November 2025, featured model Yashasvi and a female elephant named Chanchal from the Hathi Gaon area of Jaipur.

Ballu Khan, president of the Hathi Gaon Committee, said the elephant was coloured using 'gulal', which is commonly used during the Holi festival, and that it was washed off within few minutes.

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He also said Chanchal, aged around 65 years, died last month.

According to Khan, he and owners of the elephant have been taking care of animals for the "past five generations", questioning why they would harm the animal.

"Elephants have been decorated and painted on various festivals as well but with gulal and not any plastic paint," he said, adding that Chanchal was painted only on one side for the shoot in question.

Sadik Khan, owner of the elephant said the 65-year-old pachyderm was not being used for rides at the time of the shoot due to his old age.

"The shoot lasted for about 10 minutes. Raw gulal was applied and washed off immediately. It was the same colour used during Holi," he said, adding that the elephant died in February.

However, there is no evidence linking the elephant's death to the photo shoot. Officials and local handlers said the animal was of advanced age and is believed to have died due to natural causes.

Despite this, the timing of the content online and news of the elephant's death has intensified public scrutiny, with many calling for stricter oversight and clearer guidelines on the use of animals in commercial and artistic activities.

In a social media post, Buruleva said she spent six weeks in Jaipur and drew inspiration from the city's iconic pink colour and cultural motifs.

"Elephants are everywhere there — streets, ornaments, architecture. Practically the main symbol of Rajasthan. I just couldn't pass by without including one," she wrote.

She and the elephant's owner Sadik maintained that organic, locally made gulal was applied for about 10 minutes and washed off immediately after the shoot.

Amid the backlash, DCF Wildlife Vijay Pal Singh said that presently, there is no investigation going on into the matter.

He further refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, animal rights activists said the photo shoot signals a state of emergency for India's captive elephants.

"Elephant Chanchal's reported death after she was painted bright pink for a photoshoot signals a state of emergency for India's captive elephants who suffer physically and mentally. Elephants used for rides and other performances are routinely kept chained when not in use and controlled through weapons, conditions that cause intense distress and lead to dangerous incidents when frustrated elephants attack," Khushboo Gupta, vice president of policy, PETA India, said.

"PETA India has long recommended phasing out elephant rides and other uses of elephants near Jaipur and elsewhere by replacing them with decorated electric vehicles and robot elephants," she added.