Elephants swept in Uttar Pradesh struggle in floodwaters as Nepal flash floods ravage border region

A catastrophic wall of mud, water and debris swept through areas along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday, August 26, leaving 156 people dead and hundreds missing.

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As rescue teams continue searching through mud and debris, a video showing elephants struggling in floodwaters has surfaced on social media, drawing widespread concern for the animals.

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Elephants struggle to stay afloat

The video, shared on X, reportedly shows four to five elephants trapped in floodwaters near the Nepal-India border.

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A man heard in the video said the elephants had been swept from Nepal towards the Kailashpuri barrage area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. The animals can be seen struggling to keep their heads above water as they battle strong currents.

Unos elefantes sobrevivieron la inundacion de nepal y llegaron flotando hasta la represa del río karnali (la india) pic.twitter.com/Ek0vEjbGER — ElBuni (@therealbuni) August 26, 2026

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According to the information shared with the video, rescue teams were attempting to bring the elephants to safety.

The elephants were reportedly swept away after floodwaters from Nepal entered the Karnali River, also known as the Ghaghara River, in Uttar Pradesh.

Forest Department teams are carrying out rescue and rehabilitation efforts while authorities assess the situation and monitor the affected areas.

The video has sparked concern among social media users, with many expressing hope that the elephants will be rescued safely.

Several users also pointed out that wildlife is often overlooked during natural disasters, even though animals can be severely affected by floods and other extreme weather events.

"It is often forgotten that in this kind of tragedy, animals also suffer," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Poor little things, take good care of them."

The incident has added another emotional dimension to the devastating floods, which have caused widespread destruction across the Himalayan border region and left rescue teams racing to reach those still stranded.