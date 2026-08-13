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Home / Trending / Europe's first total solar eclipse in 27 years turns day into night across Spain, Iceland

Europe's first total solar eclipse in 27 years turns day into night across Spain, Iceland

Spain had not experienced a total solar eclipse on its mainland since 1912

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Europe's enthusiastic anticipation to witness a spectacular celestial event on Wednesday was finally over as a total solar eclipse swept across parts of the continent, briefly plunging areas of Iceland and Spain into darkness. The event drew thousands of skywatchers outdoors.

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The August 12 eclipse was Europe’s first total solar eclipse in 27 years. The phenomenon occurred as the Moon passed directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely obscuring the solar disc along a narrow path of totality stretching about 290–300 kilometres wide.

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1 minute and 48 seconds

In Spain, thousands gathered in rural areas, parks and open spaces, many equipped with cameras and certified eclipse-viewing glasses.

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The eclipse was particularly striking in northern Spain, where it crossed several regions before moving over the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands. Totality was brief, with the maximum duration in parts of Spain reaching approximately 1 minute and 48 seconds.

Images and videos of the rare event quickly spread across social media, capturing cheering crowds, darkened landscapes and the awe-inspiring sight of Europe’s first total solar eclipse in nearly three decades.

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One widely shared post highlighted an extraordinary view from Castrojeriz, where the eclipsed Sun appeared above fields of sunflowers. “Breathtaking solar eclipse over sunflower fields in Castrojeriz, Spain.”

In Spain, the event was especially historic. The country had not experienced a total solar eclipse on its mainland since 1912, making Wednesday’s spectacle the first in more than a century.

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