Europe's enthusiastic anticipation to witness a spectacular celestial event on Wednesday was finally over as a total solar eclipse swept across parts of the continent, briefly plunging areas of Iceland and Spain into darkness. The event drew thousands of skywatchers outdoors.

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The August 12 eclipse was Europe’s first total solar eclipse in 27 years. The phenomenon occurred as the Moon passed directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely obscuring the solar disc along a narrow path of totality stretching about 290–300 kilometres wide.

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1 minute and 48 seconds

In Spain, thousands gathered in rural areas, parks and open spaces, many equipped with cameras and certified eclipse-viewing glasses.

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The eclipse was particularly striking in northern Spain, where it crossed several regions before moving over the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands. Totality was brief, with the maximum duration in parts of Spain reaching approximately 1 minute and 48 seconds.

Images and videos of the rare event quickly spread across social media, capturing cheering crowds, darkened landscapes and the awe-inspiring sight of Europe’s first total solar eclipse in nearly three decades.

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One widely shared post highlighted an extraordinary view from Castrojeriz, where the eclipsed Sun appeared above fields of sunflowers. “Breathtaking solar eclipse over sunflower fields in Castrojeriz, Spain.”

Breathtaking solar eclipse over sunflower fields in Castrojeriz, Spain. Video by Nahel Belgherze pic.twitter.com/m1bBA2Osz9 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) August 12, 2026

some shocking footage from a total solar eclipse watch party in Spain pic.twitter.com/dIdBSljMz3 https://t.co/2ublm2aJ0z — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) August 12, 2026

Spain just went dark in the middle of the day. Total solar eclipse. Absolutely unreal. 🌑🇪🇸 Tarragona, Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5jSn5LChmP — Dylan K (@MightyDylanK) August 12, 2026

A rare total solar eclipse across parts of Spain, Iceland and Greenland ,one of those moments that makes you realize how incredible our universe really is. pic.twitter.com/THFmEbxfQj — STORY & ANALYSIS (@STORYTELLER8987) August 12, 2026

We're lucky enough to experience the eclipse again, as we reach totality in León, Spain. pic.twitter.com/jzH66vYdkA — NASA (@NASA) August 12, 2026

In Spain, the event was especially historic. The country had not experienced a total solar eclipse on its mainland since 1912, making Wednesday’s spectacle the first in more than a century.