Even 35,000 unread emails can't stop 'Swiftie' Shashi Tharoor from grooving to Taylor Swift's track

The Congress MP's playful Instagram reel as garnered 12.6 million views so far

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:43 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
shashitharoor/Instagram
In a delightful surprise, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor revealed his hidden talent for grooving to Taylor Swift's latest hit, "The Fate of Ophelia". Amidst a packed schedule of official meetings and a flooding inbox, Tharoor shared a playful Instagram reel, showcasing his sassy moves to the viral track.

The clip has garnered 12.6 million views so far.

The video, shot in a conference room, captures Tharoor casually swaying to the song, with an on-screen text that reads, "When you have 35,000 unread emails, 5,000 unopened WhatsApp messages and 15 op-eds to write, but the social media girl decides it’s content time." His witty caption, "Somewhere between bilateral meetings at the Speaker’s Conference and the tyranny of my inbox, even a parliamentarian can become a Swiftie. Do the Swifties agree?" perfectly complements the humour.

Swifties went wild, flooding the comments section with emojis, jokes, and song references. Actor Aahana Kumra commenetd, "what a cutie i meant swiftie @shashitharoor ." Another reacted, "If Shashi Tharoor is a Swiftie, the world is healing." A third wrote, "Pookie Tharoor."

