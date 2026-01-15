In a delightful surprise, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor revealed his hidden talent for grooving to Taylor Swift's latest hit, "The Fate of Ophelia". Amidst a packed schedule of official meetings and a flooding inbox, Tharoor shared a playful Instagram reel, showcasing his sassy moves to the viral track.

The clip has garnered 12.6 million views so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashi Tharoor (@shashitharoor)

The video, shot in a conference room, captures Tharoor casually swaying to the song, with an on-screen text that reads, "When you have 35,000 unread emails, 5,000 unopened WhatsApp messages and 15 op-eds to write, but the social media girl decides it’s content time." His witty caption, "Somewhere between bilateral meetings at the Speaker’s Conference and the tyranny of my inbox, even a parliamentarian can become a Swiftie. Do the Swifties agree?" perfectly complements the humour.

Swifties went wild, flooding the comments section with emojis, jokes, and song references. Actor Aahana Kumra commenetd, "what a cutie i meant swiftie @shashitharoor ." Another reacted, "If Shashi Tharoor is a Swiftie, the world is healing." A third wrote, "Pookie Tharoor."