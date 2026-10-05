Bengaluru, the IT hub, is also synonymous with 'notorious traffic'. Long queues and slow-moving are a common sight across the city. And this time, even Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman appeared to get caught in the city’s gridlock.

Recently, many fans shared videos as his car was seen making way through the traffic while he waved at them.

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One clip, shared on Instagram by a user named Manoj Kumar, showed Rahman seated in the back seat of a car while waiting for traffic to clear. A few vehicles were seen following the car, reportedly carrying members of his security team. Both vehicles appeared to be stuck in heavy traffic on a Bengaluru road.

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“Even an Oscar winner can’t escape Bengaluru traffic,” read the text overlaid on the video.

Another video circulating online showed Rahman making his way through the city after his concert. As fans recognised the singer-composer inside his car, he was seen smiling and waving at them through the window. “POV: From the stage to the car next to us! AR Rahman sir!” the post was captioned.

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Rahman was in Bengaluru on October 3 as part of his The Wonderment Tour, which was held at the KTPO Convention Centre in Whitefield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manoj kumar (@roger_manoj)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Things Ashwini (@ashwini_roja)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Lucky you, captured him in ur phone." Another reacted, “Lucky guys …..where did u find his car …even I was at this concert."

An individual joked, “Reason enough to love Bangalore. Same treatment to everyone. The city is lovely in every other way. So no point complaining about the traffic. Embrace it"

“That’s Bangalore traffic; even legends can’t escape from Bangalore traffic," commented another individual.

“ARR reached on time and gave us a treat; he started the show 20 mins early, accounted for the traffic and reached us early … Didn’t complain once … True legend…Plus, this traffic was for his show itself … we reached at 5:40 and were thrown at the back in VIP seats, so Bengaluru flooded for ARR," a different individual mentioned.