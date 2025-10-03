DT
PT
Even Tesla not safe without 'nimbu, mirchi totka' in India; Elon Musk's Model Y gets blessed before hitting Hyderabad roads

Even Tesla not safe without ‘nimbu, mirchi totka’ in India; Elon Musk’s Model Y gets blessed before hitting Hyderabad roads

Tesla gets a traditional welcome in Hyderabad with vahan puja

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Photo: @drpraveenkoduru/x
A cutting-edge Tesla Model Y just received the most traditional Indian welcome possible, a vahan puja.

Praveen Koduru, a Hyderabad-based tech enthusiast, recently took delivery of his bright red Tesla and wasted no time blending innovation with Indian tradition.

In a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Koduru shared photos of his new EV parked outside a temple, beautifully adorned with a thick garland, kumkum on the wheels, and surrounded by his family in festive attire.

“No car, including Tesla, can get a five-star safety rating in Indian culture unless a vahan puja is done,” he wrote, tagging Elon Musk and Tesla India.

Vahan puja is a common ritual performed whenever a new vehicle is purchased in India. It’s believed to bring safety, good fortune, and divine protection on the road. Rituals usually include coconut breaking, applying vermilion (kumkum), garlanding the vehicle, and sometimes tying lemons or green chilies to ward off the evil eye.

And yes, even a tech-loaded, AI-powered Tesla isn't immune to a bit of good old-fashioned desi superstition!

The post struck a chord with netizens who loved the mash-up of modern tech and age-old tradition.

“The car definitely looks even better in Indian aesthetics,” one user commented.

“Even Tesla is not safe without nimbu or mirchi,” joked another.

Koduru’s Model Y might be among the first Teslas cruising through Hyderabad, but the EV giant has its eyes firmly set on India.

Tesla made its official entry into the Indian market in July 2025, opening its first showroom in Mumbai’s BKC, followed by a second outlet in Delhi on August 11.

In an earlier post, when Koduru was to buy the Car, had shared his excitement, saying: “Thrilled beyond words to finally get my hands on the new Tesla Model Y today. It’s the very first one zooming into Hyderabad!”

