Excavator helps baby elephant escape deep gorge, see how mammoth expresses gratitude

Chandigarh, August 26
A video of a beautiful gesture showcasing high values of humanity is getting viral on social media. The video shows an excavator helping an elephant calf while latter makes futile efforts to escape from a gorge where it got trapped.
The video has been shared by a Twitter user, Gabriele Corno, where an excavator can be seen pushing a baby elephant as it had been making several failed attempts to get out of the chasm it got trapped into.
A village in India Rescue Elephant Using Excavator…. And It Wave Back to Thanks pic.twitter.com/B5Wc1LCsq4— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 25, 2022
Expressing gratitude towards the massive favour, the elephant later thanks excavator driver by placing its forehead over the digger’s bucket.
The video has enmassed over 3.2 million likes. Netizens are cheering the amazing bonhomie.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
FIFA lifts ban on AIFF, India to host U-17 Women’s World Cup in October
Suspension was imposed on All India Football Federation due ...
Will launch new party soon, first unit in J&K in view of impending polls: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Azad resigned from Congress earlier in the day
‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi
The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...
Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’
Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused
While 20 accused are under arrest, 4 are still absconding