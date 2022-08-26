Excavator helps baby elephant escape deep gorge, see how mammoth expresses gratitude

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 26

A video of a beautiful gesture showcasing high values of humanity is getting viral on social media. The video shows an excavator helping an elephant calf while latter makes futile efforts to escape from a gorge where it got trapped.

The video has been shared by a Twitter user, Gabriele Corno, where an excavator can be seen pushing a baby elephant as it had been making several failed attempts to get out of the chasm it got trapped into.

A village in India Rescue Elephant Using Excavator…. And It Wave Back to Thanks pic.twitter.com/B5Wc1LCsq4 — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 25, 2022

Expressing gratitude towards the massive favour, the elephant later thanks excavator driver by placing its forehead over the digger’s bucket.

The video has enmassed over 3.2 million likes. Netizens are cheering the amazing bonhomie.