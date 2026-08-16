In a bizarre incident, a fisherman in the Philippines found himself in a rather ‘sticky situation’ when an octopus decided to latch onto his face and refused to let go.

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The now-viral video was shared by the Viral Press on Instagram.

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In the clip, the fisherman was seen struggling as the octopus wrapped several of its tentacles tightly around his face.

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Despite trying to pull it away and making sure not to hurt him, the animal held on firmly.

After several attempts, the fisherman slowly managed to loosen the octopus's grip and drop the animal back into the water.

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However, even though it was a chaotic encounter for the fisherman, the octopus was most likely reacting to an unusual situation and attempting to maintain its grip on something it had come into contact with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralPress (@viralpresstv)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “This like a bad dream.” Another joked, “Camera man said he's on his own. Filming it is more important than helping.” A third commented, “Wildlife and sea life are tired of humans fishing them.”