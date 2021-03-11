Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Home ministry and excise department in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh has come across a bizarre complain of a boozer, who reported suspected adulterated liquor he had bought.

The complainant, LokendraSethiya, has sent written complaint to state home minister Narottam Mishra and officials of state excise department, reported News18. Setia reportedly bought four quarters of desi liquor but didn’t get high even after consuming two of them. He has also submitted two remaining bottles to substantiate his claim.

Setia also claims to have raised his concern before the liquor vendor, who he bought the bottles from, but his bleat was not entertained.

The excise officers have assured him to look into the matter. Setia, however, threatened them to move consumer forum if the issue is not resolved.

“I want justice for the drinkers. I drink and also earn but what about those who don’t earn and only drink, I have been drinking for two decades and could soon realise that the liquor was adulterated,” said Sethiya as quoted byNews18.