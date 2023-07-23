‘Falling in love…staying in love’: Wholesome video of elderly couple on board Kolkata local train leaves internet in awe of it

Chandigarh, July 23
Social media is repository of heartfelt videos, which usually serve as mood booster. In the streak, a video of a cute elderly couple, on board local train in Kolkata, is serving as testimony to how life could be wonderful if couples continue to stay in love even when they are are in the autumn of their life.
In the now-viral video the couple could be seen sitting on the local train and sharing a packet of biscuits. The man opens the packet and shares it with his wife as they talk to each other in a seemingly-empty compartment.
The video has been shared on Instagram by an account, Kolkatar Frame.
Since being shared the mesmerising video has amassed over 2.5 lakh views. Netizens have jam-packed comment section with hearts.
