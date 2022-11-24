Family switches to head torch, candles after being slapped with hefty power bills over the months

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 24

A bizarre incident has been reported where a man, bugged over high electricity bills, decided to give up using electricity and started using head torch. His family too joined him in the peculiar trend.

As per a report of the Metro, 53-year-old Chavdar Todorov got so annoyed with perpetual electricity bill of over £320 (Rs 31,000) every month that he decided to stop using electricity. He even instructed his family to use head torches to get rid of household chores.

The family, besides using head torches, use candles after dark.

Todorov while talking to media said the peculiar exercise feels like the family is living in eighteenth century. He also categorically pointed out how the cost of illuminating house has come down to just Rs 820 per head torch in contrast to the huge bill. They use the heater once a week to heat the house.