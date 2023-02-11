Fan holds placard bearing special message for Virat Kohli, picture from Nagpur Test match goes viral

Chandigarh, February 11
Flamboyant Indian batter Virat Kohli has become cynosure of many eyes over the years. He has continued his streak of scoring big in all three formats of the game. The testimony to Kohli’s charisma got witnessed during India vs Australia Test match, where a fan flaunted a placard which reads, "I love Virat Kohli more than my wife".
Fan’s expression of love for the cricketer was indeed one of a kind. The image of the unidentified man bearing the captivating message has gone viral on social media.
Sharing the picture on Twitter, a user wrote, "Indians love Virat Kohli more than their wife".
Indians love Virat kohli more than their wife 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/i6iCn4iW1M— Ameee ♥ (@kohlifanAmeee) February 10, 2023
Since being shared the post has garnered over 43,000 views.
India went 1-0 up in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia in Nagpur on Saturday.
