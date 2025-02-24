DT
PT
Home / Trending / 'Farzi' IITian Baba trolled more than Pakistan over failed prophecy on India's Champions Trophy win

‘Farzi’ IITian Baba trolled more than Pakistan over failed prophecy on India’s Champions Trophy win

Following the online backlash, Abhay Singh responded on X, posting an apology along with pictures of Virat Kohli and Team India
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
Left: Video grab- X@JyotiDevSpeaks Right: X@Abhay245456
As India secured a thrilling victory against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match on Sunday, celebrations erupted across the country.

Fans flooded social media, hailing Team India's triumph.

Amid the celebrations, an unexpected figure also began trending— Abhay Singh, the aerospace engineer-turned-sadhu, also known as IITian Baba.

IITian Baba had earlier appeared on a podcast, confidently predicting that India would not win against Pakistan.

In a viral video, he stated, “Iss baar nahi jeetegi. Virat Kohli aur sabko bol do ki jeet ke dikha dein. Maine bola nahi jeetegi India to nahi jeetegi.”

However, after India's emphatic victory, netizens wasted no time in mocking him for his failed prediction. The incident turned IITian Baba into an overnight meme sensation.

Social media was flooded with memes and comments, with many labeling him a fraud. The phrase "farzi baba" became a common jibe against him.

Following the online backlash, Abhay Singh responded on X, posting an apology along with pictures of Virat Kohli and Team India. He wrote, “I want to publicly apologise and ask each one of you to celebrate, it’s party time… Mujhe man hi man pata tha ki India jeetega.”

Despite his attempt to clarify, netizens continued to mock him. One user commented, “Ye IIT baba nahi dhongi baba hai.”

Another wrote, “Hahaha, cover-up toh aap bhi kamaal ka karte ho, baba ji.” A third user added, “Everyone knows you are fake.”

