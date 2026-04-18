‘Fauji guys are amazing to date, but…’: After Himachal girl, another influencer’s remarks on Army men’s ‘loyalty’ sparks online debate

A series of social media posts and videos have recently triggered widespread debate online after influencers made controversial remarks about the personal relationships of Indian Army personnel.

Advertisement

In one widely circulated Instagram video, a user identified as Ayushi Ranjan, an influencer, who shared a sarcastic take on dating “fauji guys” (Army men), alleging issues such as lack of communication, emotional unavailability and infidelity.

Advertisement

The video described her personal experience, claiming she discovered her partner was involved with multiple women across different cities.

Advertisement

"Fauji guys are amazing to date... You'll learn patience with her, you'll learn how to feel alone while being in a relationship. You'll forget that your phone has a calling, WhatsApp, and messaging feature. You'll become the mother of a middle-aged man's child, whom you'll have to teach, if you love me like you do...then give me loving attention...."

She goes on to say she found her man cheating her with four different women in four different cities, and the five of them didn't know".

Advertisement

The remarks quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of mixed reactions from viewers.

The video surfaced shortly after another controversy involving a Himachal Pradesh-based influencer, Ishita Pundeer, who faced backlash for comments questioning the loyalty of Army personnel in relationships. In a Facebook post, she claimed that a large percentage of Army men are not faithful to their partners, sparking criticism from members of the Armed Forces and the public.

Following the backlash, Ishita Pundeer reportedly issued an apology and removed her video.