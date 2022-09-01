Favourite sports team victory gives more happiness than partner saying ‘I Love You’; Friday most cheerful day: Study

Chandigarh, September 1
The reasons of being happy varies from person to person. Many could be happy over a small accomplishments while some do not feel ecstatic even after achieving quite a feat. However, there could be some researches at broader levels which determine ambit of happiness most people fall under. A similar study commissioned byCapital One UK laid out its research report which claimed long-lasting happiness comes when our favourite team wins than partner saying ‘I Love You’. The survey was carried out to mark the opening of Happe Cafe in UK.
The poll comprised over 2000 people. When the poll was being carried out, it was noted that many people were happy to hear ‘I Love You’ for four hours while similar peeps were cheerful for even beyond four hours (four hours six minutes to be precise) after knowing that their favourite team had won.
However, happiness felt upon spending time with family lasts further long compared to both aforementioned reasons, as per the study.
Along with this, Friday was named the best day when people feel the most cheerful.
