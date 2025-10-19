Google's Hyderabad office recently lit up the night with a spectacular Diwali party, showcasing the tech giant's vibrant work culture. A video shared on Instagram has gone viral, giving us a glimpse into the festive and fun environment.

The Instagram video, shared by Nihar Darnay, captioned "Diwali Party at Google Hyderabad" features stunning decor, vibrant lights, rangoli designs, food stalls, games and painting activities. Employees are seen celebrating the festival of lights together, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Social media users are buzzing with excitement, admiring Google's work culture and joking about it.

"This is dream work for any employee," one user wrote. Another commented, "Dreamland." A third said, "Lovely."

Besides the foodie delights, the video also showcased the customised gift boxes and an array of fun activities for the employees.