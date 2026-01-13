Fidget, flap, fashion: First 'autistic Barbie' doll unveiled

Mattel has introduced the first-ever autistic Barbie doll! The doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, aiming to reflect real-life experiences and promote inclusion and diversity.

Meet the autistic barbie:

She's got flexible joints, allowing for movements like hand flapping, a common trait among autistic individuals.

Her gaze is slightly averted, reflecting how some autistic people may avoid direct eye contact.

She wears comfy, loose-fitting clothes and flat shoes, perfect for reducing sensory overload.

She's equipped with awesome accessories like a finger-clip fidget spinner, noise-cancelling headphones and a communication tablet with symbol-based AAC apps.

This doll is designed to represent common experiences of autistic people, without defining autism by a single trait. It's all about promoting understanding, acceptance and imaginative play.

Colin Killick, ASAN executive director, says this doll offers authentic representation for autistic kids, helping them feel seen and understood. The launch builds on Mattel’s earlier releases featuring dolls with Down syndrome, diabetes, prosthetic limbs and hearing aids, expanding representation across abilities and identities.