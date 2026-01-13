DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Fidget, flap, fashion: First 'autistic Barbie' doll unveiled

Fidget, flap, fashion: First 'autistic Barbie' doll unveiled

Colin Killick, ASAN executive director, says this doll offers authentic representation for autistic kids, helping them feel seen and understood

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:46 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Credits: Mattel
Advertisement

Mattel has introduced the first-ever autistic Barbie doll! The doll is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, aiming to reflect real-life experiences and promote inclusion and diversity.

Advertisement

Meet the autistic barbie:

Advertisement

  • She's got flexible joints, allowing for movements like hand flapping, a common trait among autistic individuals.
  • Her gaze is slightly averted, reflecting how some autistic people may avoid direct eye contact.
  • She wears comfy, loose-fitting clothes and flat shoes, perfect for reducing sensory overload.
  • She's equipped with awesome accessories like a finger-clip fidget spinner, noise-cancelling headphones and a communication tablet with symbol-based AAC apps.

Advertisement

This doll is designed to represent common experiences of autistic people, without defining autism by a single trait. It's all about promoting understanding, acceptance and imaginative play.

Colin Killick, ASAN executive director, says this doll offers authentic representation for autistic kids, helping them feel seen and understood. The launch builds on Mattel’s earlier releases featuring dolls with Down syndrome, diabetes, prosthetic limbs and hearing aids, expanding representation across abilities and identities.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts