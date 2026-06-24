DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet 100-year-old 'Gangster Granny' who wants to 'marry' Messi

FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet 100-year-old 'Gangster Granny' who wants to 'marry' Messi

The clips were first shared by popular Instagram page Pubity

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:03 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
pubity/Instagram
Advertisement

With FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations taking over social media and the world by storm, a series of videos featuring a 100-year-old granny and her unwavering love for football legend Lionel Messi have gone viral.

Advertisement

The videos show the superfan enthusiastically cheering for Messi and Argentina, while holding up adorable handmade placards in the stands.

Advertisement

The clips were first shared by popular Instagram page Pubity. In the caption, Pubity wrote: "At 100 years old, @rosssmith's grandma Pauline Kana is still traveling the world to support her favorite player, Lionel Messi. After becoming a fan favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, she was also spotted cheering for Messi and Argentina during their latest World Cup match in 2026, proving her passion for the game hasn't slowed down one bit. Known as 'Gangster Granny,' Pauline has built a reputation for living life to the fullest. From following Messi across continents to setting a Guinness World Record as the oldest person to crowd surf, she continues to show that age is just a number."

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Pauline, who also has her own Instagram presence, has been sharing several moments from the FIFA World Cup 2026. In one particularly video, she can be seen holding a placard that reads, "Messi, will you marry me?" And to everyone’s surprise, Messi does notice the sign and reacts to it.

Advertisement

Netizens react:

A user reacted, "She ain't Messing around." Another wrote, "2 Goats! Love that granny is living her best life." A third commented, "Football brings everyone together."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts