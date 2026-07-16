A controversial decision by referee Ismail Elfath involving Lionel Messi became one of the talking points of the FIFA World Cup semi-final after an early challenge went unpunished.

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The incident occurred in the opening minutes when Elliot Anderson brought down the Argentina captain while attempting to win possession. Much to Messi's frustration, referee Elfath allowed play to continue without awarding a free-kick.

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Messi immediately turned towards Elfath to express his displeasure before walking away visibly annoyed. Television replays later showed the Argentine star frowning and appearing to sarcastically nod in the referee's direction, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

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The episode added to the intensity of an already fiercely contested encounter between the two sides.