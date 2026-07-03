Fitness influencer criticized for performing yoga and gymnastics in airplane aisle, sparks etiquette debate

A fitness influencer has ignited a heated online debate after sharing a video of herself performing yoga poses, stretches and gymnastic moves in the aisle of a commercial flight, leaving many viewers questioning the limits of acceptable in-flight behavior.

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Rosa, who posts under the handle @rosa.adventures, uploaded clips showing herself doing lunges, squats, balancing poses, headstands and front walkovers while the aircraft was in the air. The video was captioned: “Whether I’m on land or 35,000 feet in the air, I can still go upside down, balance on one leg, and move my body with confidence!” Another message in the clip read, “Long flight? I choose movement.”

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The video, which has attracted nearly 600,000 views, quickly drew mixed reactions. While some viewers questioned whether the footage was genuine or digitally altered, others defended her, saying there was nothing wrong with stretching as long as she wasn’t disturbing fellow passengers.

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However, the majority of comments were critical, with many accusing the influencer of seeking attention. Social media users described the stunt as unnecessary.

Responding to the backlash, Rosa maintained that her actions did not inconvenience anyone on board. She claimed the cabin crew had no objections and said most passengers either didn’t notice or weren’t bothered by her routine.

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Addressing critics, she wrote that there was “no need to get so worked up,” adding that everyone landed safely and that the viral video ultimately brought significant attention to her business.

She later shared another video from the airport terminal demonstrating three stretches travelers can perform before boarding, saying they help reduce stiffness, improve circulation and make long flights more comfortable.

Rosa frequently creates content focused on mobility, flexibility and fitness. In another widely shared video, she performed handstands, kicks and contortion moves in the aisle of a stadium during a Bad Bunny concert.

Beyond creating viral content, Rosa uses her social media platforms to promote inyo.fit, her mobility and stretch therapy business. She regularly shares videos featuring weightlifting, yoga, gymnastics, stretching routines and pole dancing, all aimed at improving flexibility and movement.

A certified stretch therapist and massage therapist, Rosa specializes in mobility-focused treatments, including deep tissue massage and lymphatic drainage, helping clients recover from pain, improve flexibility and enhance overall movement.

While these videos are for virality, they are also for promotion for inyo.fit, Rosa’s physical and stretch therapy. She provides massages to help patients with pain recovery and mobility.

She posts weight lifting, stretching, gymnastics and even pole dancing content, prioritizing mobility in any way she can. She is a certified stretch therapist as well as a massage therapist who does lymphatic drainage and deep tissue massages.