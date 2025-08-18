A Japanese man’s attempt to live independently after "graduating from marriage" has backfired, sparking debate about whether this lifestyle trend is truly sustainable for everyone.

The concept of “sotsukon”, short for “sotsugyo kon,” or “graduation from marriage”, refers to couples who stay legally married but choose to live separately in pursuit of personal freedom and peace.

First introduced in 2004 by a Japanese female author, the idea has grown more popular among older couples looking to relieve stress and lead more fulfilling lives in their later years.

But a recent case has cast a spotlight on the downsides.

In July, Japanese media outlet The Gold Online reported on Tetsu Yamada, a Tokyo resident who retired from his job in the manufacturing industry at age 60. With a generous pension of 50 million yen roughly Rs 2.96 crore approximately and additional savings, Yamada planned to enjoy a quiet life after retirement. He suggested to his wife, Keiko, that they move to his rural hometown and live simply in his late parents’ home, which had been vacant but well-maintained.

Keiko, however, declined.

Born and raised in Tokyo, she preferred the comfort and convenience of city life. Their two adult sons, also working in Tokyo, were unable to relocate. Instead, Keiko proposed "sotsukon" — to live separately while remaining married.

Yamada agreed, believing it was a peaceful compromise compared to divorce. He moved to the countryside and invested in renovating the old house, looking forward to what he called “the second life men long for.”

However, reality didn’t match his expectations.

Without Keiko managing the household, Yamada quickly found himself struggling with daily chores. Unused to cooking and cleaning, he ended up relying on instant noodles and frozen vegetables. Meanwhile, Keiko was thriving — she had opened a handmade goods workshop in Tokyo and was enjoying her independence.

“Even without me, she looks very happy,” Yamada said.

Though he occasionally messages his wife online, he rarely hears from his sons and has admitted to feeling lonely and regretful. He now questions whether he made the right choice and has not said whether he plans to return to Tokyo, reports South China Morning Post.

His story has gone viral on Japanese social media, igniting fresh conversation about the risks of sotsukon.

“Yamada thought he was starting a second life, but without basic life skills, it turned into a disaster,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Let’s wish Keiko well. Now she’s free to enjoy life on her own terms.”

A third user summed it up: “Not everyone is cut out for graduating from marriage. Some people still haven’t learned how to truly love and care for others.”