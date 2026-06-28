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Home / Trending / France heatwave: Man prepares 'sun-cooked egg' without gas; Internet stunned

France heatwave: Man prepares 'sun-cooked egg' without gas; Internet stunned

Olivier Hude captioned the Instagram post: 'Scrambled eggs in a heatwave style'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:48 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Lately, France has been witnessing soaring temperatures. A video has recently gone viral that shows claiming a man cooking an egg under the sun, and this has taken social media by storm.

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The clip shows a frying pan placed outside a window under direct sunlight, with no flame or heat source beneath it. The pan — that was reportedly left in the sun for some time — was well heated. As soon as the man cracks an egg into it, in no time the egg appears to cook and eventually turns into an omelette.

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The video quickly went viral, prompting a flood of reactions online. While some users said such scenes are common during extreme summers in places like Delhi, Australia, and Arizona, others jokingly suggested switching to solar cooking to "save fuel and electricity."

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Sharing the clip, 'Olivier Hude’ captioned the post: "Scrambled eggs in a heatwave style."

The Tribune could not independently verify the authenticity or details of the viral post

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "This is delhi everyday for 6 months." Another reacted, "0% language 100% understanding." A third commented, "I’m not even surprised. The way we are acting, global warming will surely do such things."

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