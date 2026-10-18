France unrest: Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Apple, Dior outlets 'swept clean' by looters
In Paris, masked demonstrators vandalised shops and restaurants, while burning barricades and clashes with security forces added to the unrest
Luxury retail stores, including Apple, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Rolex outlets, were targeted by looters as violent protests over the cost of living and government spending erupted across France. Credit: liljupiterr/Instagram
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Luxury retail stores, including outlets of Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Rolex, were targeted by looters as violent protests over the cost of living and government spending erupted across France. Demonstrators torched cars, vandalised buildings and clashed with riot police, leaving several cities grappling with disorder.