Freakish: Man chops off his genitals while dreaming of slaughtering goat for evening meal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 24

In an extremely painful and bizarre incident, a man accidently chopped off his private parts while he was half asleep. The frightening incident has been reported from Ghana, where a 42-year-old man chopped off his genitals while dreaming of goat slaughtering to help wife prepare meal.

The victim has been hospitalised and doctors said he needs to undergo surgery for which he is raising funds.

As per a report of GHOne TV, victim’s wife was away from home and her neighbours informed her about the unfortunate incident. She immediately rushed and discovered her husband bleeding. She tried to help him out by putting diapers over the wounds before taking him to a local hospital.

Recalling the incident, the man said he was unaware as to how he caught hold of the knife while he was sleeping on a chair.

As per a report, doctors are convinced that they would reattach his private part and he could lead a normal life in future.