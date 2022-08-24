Freakish: Man chops off his genitals while dreaming of slaughtering goat for evening meal

Chandigarh, August 24
In an extremely painful and bizarre incident, a man accidently chopped off his private parts while he was half asleep. The frightening incident has been reported from Ghana, where a 42-year-old man chopped off his genitals while dreaming of goat slaughtering to help wife prepare meal.
The victim has been hospitalised and doctors said he needs to undergo surgery for which he is raising funds.
As per a report of GHOne TV, victim’s wife was away from home and her neighbours informed her about the unfortunate incident. She immediately rushed and discovered her husband bleeding. She tried to help him out by putting diapers over the wounds before taking him to a local hospital.
Recalling the incident, the man said he was unaware as to how he caught hold of the knife while he was sleeping on a chair.
As per a report, doctors are convinced that they would reattach his private part and he could lead a normal life in future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lashkar terrorist captured at LoC, was given Rs 30,000 to attack Indian post by Pak Colonel
Tabarak Hussain was apprehended after being shot at by sentr...
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly as BJP stages walkout
Takes aim at BJP’s current leadership, highlighting contrast...
Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back
AAP leader claims Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati an...
Ashok Gehlot plays down reports of being frontrunner for Cong top post; says will persuade Rahul to take over reins
If Rahul Gandhi does not become the president, many people w...