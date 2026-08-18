Free petrol langar in Chandigarh today: Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 fuel coupons; iPhone langar next? check date, locations

Chandigarh would yet again witness an unusual take on the traditional concept of langar on Tuesday, with a community initiative offering free petrol to people at selected fuel stations.

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The initiative, described as a “petrol langar”, is being organised by Amritsar-based Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as “Raja Di King”.

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According to details shared in a video message by him for the drive, people can avail themselves of fuel coupons worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 at designated petrol pumps in Chandigarh.

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Free petrol in Chandigarh today: when and where?

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The petrol distribution drive is scheduled for August 18 at 5 pm at petrol pumps in Sector 7 and Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Under the initiative, eligible visitors would receive coupons of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, which can be redeemed for fuel at the designated locations.

The unusual charity drive has drawn attention because it takes the idea of langar beyond food and into everyday expenses such as fuel.

Who is Rakesh Trehan, ‘Raja Di King’?

Rakesh Trehan, who is associated with Amritsar, is known by the nickname “Raja Di King” and has reportedly organised unconventional charity initiatives in Amritsar and Chandigarh.

Trehan has attributed his philanthropic activities to his faith and what he describes as the blessings of Mahamai. His initiatives have included distributing cash and food to members of the public.

From ‘paison ka langar’ to petrol langar

The petrol initiative follows another unusual community distribution drive in Chandigarh, where Trehan reportedly combined food distribution with cash handouts.

During a langar in Sector 8, Rs 500 currency notes were distributed along with fast food, including McDonald’s burgers and cold drinks.

The latest initiative has therefore been described as a move from “paison ka langar” (money langar) to “petrol langar”.

Is a free iPhone langar next?

The petrol drive may not be the last unconventional charity initiative planned by Trehan.

According to the information provided for the event, his next proposed target is an “iPhone langar”, under which iPhones would be distributed free of cost.

However, details such as the date, number of iPhones and eligibility criteria for any proposed iPhone distribution have not been independently verified.

What is the source of the funding?

Trehan has said that his philanthropic initiatives are funded partly through profits from Bitcoin trading. He reportedly allocates a portion of his cryptocurrency earnings towards community-service activities.

His family background is linked to the textile trade in Amritsar, while he himself is described as being involved in cryptocurrency trading.

Why is the petrol langar attracting attention?

The concept is unusual because langar traditionally refers to a free community meal, particularly associated with Sikh institutions and the principle of serving people without discrimination.

By extending the idea to petrol, cash and potentially even smartphones, the initiative has generated curiosity online and among Chandigarh residents.