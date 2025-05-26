DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Trending / French President Macron plays down apparent shove from wife in Vietnam

French President Macron plays down apparent shove from wife in Vietnam

In a video, his wife Brigitte Macron appeared to shove her husband before he descended from the presidential plane late on Sunday, causing him to step back before he recovered and waved to the cameras on the tarmac below
article_Author
Reuters
Hanoi, Updated At : 06:16 PM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
French President Emmanuel Macron stands near the door of a plane as a hand appears and pushes his face away in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron played down on Monday an incident in which his wife, Brigitte, pushed him in the face as the couple arrived in Vietnam to begin a tour of Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

In a video, Brigitte Macron appeared to shove her husband before he descended from the presidential plane late on Sunday, causing him to step back before he recovered and waved to the cameras on the tarmac below.

She remained momentarily hidden behind the plane’s fuselage, blocking any view of her body language. The couple, who have been married since 2007, then descended the steps together, with Brigitte refusing her husband’s arm.

Advertisement

“I was bickering, or rather joking, with my wife,” Macron told reporters in Hanoi. “It’s nothing.”

He cautioned that this was not the first time in recent weeks that the content of videos of him had been twisted by people he described as “crackpots”.

Advertisement

Macron cited a video shared on social media that showed him removing a crumpled white object from a table on a train during a visit to Ukraine. Some social media users suggested — without providing evidence — that the object was a bag of cocaine.

Macron said it was a tissue and his office accused France’s enemies of spreading fake news.

Earlier on Monday, an Elysee official said of the latest video: “It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh.”

“It was a moment of closeness.”

Macron’s visit to Vietnam, the first by a French president in almost a decade, comes as he aims to boost France’s influence in its former colony.

Vietnam, which has a heavily export-driven economy, has made concessions to the US in trade talks in a bid to avoid 46 per cent tariffs. But Brussels has concerns that Vietnam’s efforts to buy more American goods could come at Europe’s expense.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to impose 50 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union, but softened his stance two days later, restoring a July 9 deadline for talks between Washington and Brussels.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper