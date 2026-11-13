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Home / Trending / Friday the 13th turns lucky? Microsoft, Outlook outage gives office workers unexpected holiday

Friday the 13th turns lucky? Microsoft, Outlook outage gives office workers unexpected holiday

Social media users wasted no time turning the outage into meme fest

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:34 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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The outage also affected OpenAI and Anthropic's AI services through their Microsoft 365 connectors. Credit: @Elvis___004/X
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Friday the 13th couldn't have turned out any better for office workers worldwide! A date traditionally associated with bad luck, fear and superstition proved to be an unexpected 'blessing' for many employees, as the widespread Microsoft outage gave them a rather unusual reason to take a breather from work.

As Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 faced widespread disruptions, social media users wasted no time turning the outage into a meme fest, joking that there was little point in working when the tools needed to get the job done were unavailable.

Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams and several other Microsoft applications remained disrupted for thousands of users for more than seven hours on Friday. The outage also affected OpenAI and Anthropic's AI services through their Microsoft 365 connectors, leaving many users unable to access tools they rely on for work and communication.

For employees who spend much of their working day exchanging emails, attending Teams meetings and coordinating tasks through Microsoft's ecosystem, the disruption quickly became an opportunity to joke about doing absolutely nothing until services were restored.

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