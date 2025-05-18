DT
Home / Trending / From aloo to bhindi, samosa gets a makeover; netizens take a mouthful

From aloo to bhindi, samosa gets a makeover; netizens take a mouthful

The ‘bhindi samosa’ is a new culinary experiment that swaps the classic spiced potato filling for okra, giving the iconic snack a vibrant green centre wrapped in a crispy golden shell
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:31 AM May 18, 2025 IST
A video showcasing the preparation of the bhindi samosa has gone viral. Instagram/@foodiee.woodiee
Our most beloved samosa has undergone a surprising makeover – and not everyone is pleased. The ‘bhindi samosa’ is a new culinary experiment that swaps the classic spiced potato filling for okra (bhindi), giving the iconic snack a vibrant green centre wrapped in a crispy golden shell.

The internet is abuzz with reactions to this unconventional take of the traditional samosa. A video showcasing the preparation of the bhindi samosa has gone viral, racking up millions of views and stirring intense debate among food lovers.

Watch the video here:

While some have praised the innovation for its unique flavour and texture, others were not happy with this combination.

Social media comment sections are flooded with heated responses. One user said, “Oh my God… Hey Hariram Krishna Jagganath Premanand what happened.” Another wrote, “You ruined the mood,” while a third wished Instagram had a dislike button to properly express their disapproval.

A fourth added, “You guys did not do good by doing all this with samosas.”

“Why do they take everything good in life and make it bad,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth said, “After watching this, brother, I stopped eating simple potato samosa.”

A seventh joked, “When you ask mom for samosa, but there is leftover bhindi at home.”

An eighth commented, “This is disgusting.”

