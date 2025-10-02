Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is currently basking in the glory of his outstanding performance in the Asia Cup 2025, where he was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs in seven innings.

Fresh from this triumph, Abhishek attended his sister Komal Sharma's pre-wedding shagun ceremony in Ludhiana, where he showcased his impressive dance moves.

The celebration was a star-studded affair, with cricket legend Yuvraj Singh in attendance.

VIDEO | Moga, Punjab: Cricketer Abhishek Sharma celebrates his sister Komal Sharma’s wedding with bhangra after Asia Cup victory. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kcDaqzA4cu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2025