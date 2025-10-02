DT
From bats to bhangra! Watch Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh's unstoppable dance duet

From bats to bhangra! Watch Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh's unstoppable dance duet

Abhishek is in Ludhiana to attend his sister Komal Sharma's wedding

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:54 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
@PTI_News/X
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is currently basking in the glory of his outstanding performance in the Asia Cup 2025, where he was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs in seven innings.

Fresh from this triumph, Abhishek attended his sister Komal Sharma's pre-wedding shagun ceremony in Ludhiana, where he showcased his impressive dance moves.

The celebration was a star-studded affair, with cricket legend Yuvraj Singh in attendance.

