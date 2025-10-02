From bats to bhangra! Watch Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh's unstoppable dance duet
Abhishek is in Ludhiana to attend his sister Komal Sharma's wedding
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is currently basking in the glory of his outstanding performance in the Asia Cup 2025, where he was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs in seven innings.
Fresh from this triumph, Abhishek attended his sister Komal Sharma's pre-wedding shagun ceremony in Ludhiana, where he showcased his impressive dance moves.
The celebration was a star-studded affair, with cricket legend Yuvraj Singh in attendance.
VIDEO | Moga, Punjab: Cricketer Abhishek Sharma celebrates his sister Komal Sharma’s wedding with bhangra after Asia Cup victory.
