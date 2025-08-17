DT
From Bhopal to Ivy League! Purva makes it to Harvard, reaction goes viral

From Bhopal to Ivy League! Purva makes it to Harvard, reaction goes viral

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:18 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
purvainawrap/Instagram
In a heartwarming moment that has captured the Internet’s attention, Bhopal resident Purva Parwani received her acceptance letter from Harvard University, leading to an emotional celebration with her family.

As soon as she sees the confirmation on her laptop, the room bursts with joy. Her mother hugs her tightly and kisses her forehead while her father also joins in the celebration.

The video, titled "WE made it. I couldn’t have done it without my people," was shared by Purva Parwani on Instagram.

Netizens happily reacted to the now-viral video saying, “This made me tear up. These reactions are so precious. Also, a big hearty congratulations, girl," a user said.

While another commented, "This is so wholesome 🥰."

A third commented: "Ouhhh my god congratulations beautiful 🥹🫶✨️ hoping to see myself like this in the future 🙏🏻 🧿."

Another individual said, "your reaction has my heart 🥹❤️."

