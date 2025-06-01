British YouTuber Lord Miles has sparked a viral sensation after announcing his daring plan to reclaim his AirPods stolen from a Dubai hotel room a year ago. Using Apple’s Find My app and Lost Mode, Miles tracked the missing AirPods all the way to Jhelum, Pakistan, near a local hotspot called “2nd Wife Restaurant.”

Sharing the discovery on social media, the popular creator with over 327,000 followers on X revealed the AirPods were active just 31 minutes before his post.

“My AirPod pros have been lost for a year in Pakistan and guess who’s going to go there next week and get his property back!” Miles posted on X.

My AirPod pros have been lost for a year in Pakistan and guess who’s going to go there next week and get his property back! pic.twitter.com/yXnP7ZJdkf — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) May 29, 2025

Miles is not just stopping at tracking — he plans to team up with police, storm the area, and film the entire recovery mission.

“They got stolen from my hotel in Dubai and made their way to Pakistan. I enabled lost mode and keep playing the “find me” noise when he’s using the AirPods… I’m going to get a police officer and storm the area, get back my AirPods and film it all. Don’t like thieves!” he said on X.

They got stolen from my hotel in Dubai and made their way to Pakistan. I enabled lost mode and keep playing the “find me” noise when he’s using the AirPods. I’m going to get a police officer and storm the area, get back my AirPods and film it all. Don’t like thieves! — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) May 29, 2025

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some fans questioned the cost and practicality of the mission, suggesting it might be cheaper to buy new AirPods, while others responded with humour.

“So you’re gonna spend more money on the ticket alone… for AirPods you can just get for 2% of the price question mark,” said a user on X.

“My dude, you’re not gonna wanna put those in your ears ever again lol,” commented another one.

“Intrigued by the ‘2nd wife restaurant’ near the location where your airpods are... wondering what they serve?” joked a user.

“Imagine your airpods living better than you for a whole year,” another comment read.