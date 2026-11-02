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Home / Trending / From India to UK: British couple takes Indian auto-rickshaw 'Timmy the Tin Can' home

From India to UK: British couple takes Indian auto-rickshaw 'Timmy the Tin Can' home

With cartoon eyes and a cheerful smile customised on its front, Timmy was more than just a mode of transport for the couple

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:57 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The couple spent 75 days travelling across India, taking Timmy through different cities, states and landmarks. Credit: (L) timmy_the_tin_can and (R) @hvgoenka/X
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A British couple took their love for India a little too far — literally! The duo ended up shipping an entire auto-rickshaw to the UK after a 4,218-km road trip across India.

Wait, what?

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Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared their heartwarming story on X, narrating how Helen and Mick grew so attached to their three-wheeler that they could not bear to leave it behind when their holiday ended.

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Affectionately named Timmy the Tin Can, the red-and-black Bajaj auto-rickshaw, registered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, was their travel companion for 75 days as they explored different cities, states and landmarks, including Agra and the Taj Mahal.

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With cartoon eyes and a cheerful smile customised on its front, Timmy was more than just a mode of transport for the couple.

However, when it was time to return home, Helen and Mick couldn't bear to leave it behind and decided to have it shipped to Britain.

After waiting for six months, the couple finally welcomed Timmy at London Gateway Port on October 23, 2026. The auto-rickshaw had covered thousands of kilometres on Indian roads before making its way across the sea to the UK.

Sharing the unusual story on social media, Goenka posted about the Indian three-wheeler's arrival in Britain. “An Indian three-wheeler making its way to the UK! From Indian roads to British streets, what a journey,” he wrote.

Helen and Mick still need to complete the necessary local paperwork and ensure the vehicle complies with UK regulations before they can legally drive it on British roads.

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