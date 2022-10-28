From joyride to jail: Youth roam around Gurugram firing sky shots from box on car boot, three nabbed

Chandigarh, October 28
Gurugram Police on Friday nabbed three persons for burning sky shot firecrackers on the boot of a speeding black sedan near Cyberhub in Gurugram.
The video of the incident went viral on Thursday which shows a black car leaving a trail of sky shots in the air.
Twitter account Thunder On Road shared the video of the incident. Requisite details including location and car registration number were shared while tagging Haryana Police and CM office.
Dear @police_haryana @cmohry @DGPHaryana please take strict action. Location: DLF 5, Gurugram. HR26BY0012.https://t.co/9ZUx13yh4Jhttps://t.co/1UsxpN8GUx— Thunder On Road (@thunderonroad) October 27, 2022
Hope you will send action reply here. pic.twitter.com/mqQfGrstBT
The police earlier said that the social media cell of Gurugram Police took cognizance of the video and forwarded it to the DLF Phase-III Police Station to pursue legal action against the suspects.
ACP Preetpal Singh later addressed media confirming the arrest of the culprits. The vehicle and the phone which shot video were also confiscated.
