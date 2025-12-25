DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / From Rolls Royce Phantom to gold bathtub: The most extravagant gifts ever!

From Rolls Royce Phantom to gold bathtub: The most extravagant gifts ever!

This Christmas, let’s unwrap the most jaw‑dropping celebrity gifts

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:28 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
victoriabeckham and victoriabeckhambeauty/ Instagram
Advertisement

When the average person shells out around £100 (approx Rs 12,000) for a partner’s present, the world’s biggest stars crank the price tag into the thousands—sometimes millions. This Christmas, let’s unwrap the most jaw‑dropping celebrity gifts ever.

Advertisement

Victoria & David Beckham

Advertisement

victoriabeckham/Instagram
victoriabeckham/Instagram

The Phantom Dream: In 2005 Victoria, 51, gave husband David, 50, a brand‑new Rolls‑Royce Phantom worth a cool £300 k. For a household with a net worth of £500 million, it was pocket change, and David even shipped the beast to LA when he was at LA Galaxy. The petrol‑head didn’t stop there – he once splashed £55 k on a miniature Hummer for a five‑year‑old Brooklyn, and for Christmas 2012 ordered two sets of silk PJs by Olivia von Halle at over £250 a set from Harrods.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga/Instagram
Lady Gaga/Instagram

A Real‑Life Pony in a Pink Bow: Ten years ago Interscope gave the “Born This Way” singer a surprise Christmas pony, complete with a pink bow. Gaga posted a tear‑filled video saying, “I will ride, and care for, and love her forever.” The pony, named Arabella, lived at Gaga’s estate until her passing in 2019.

Advertisement

Rihanna

Instagram
Instagram

Jeff Koons’ $5 Million Dolphin: For Christmas 2014, creative director Ciarra Pardo gifted Rihanna a Jeff Koons steel dolphin sculpture, a piece that once fetched over $5 million (£3.7 M). The pop star shared a snap of the dolphin perched on a GOAT coffee‑table book, captioning it “so sexy. Love you sis #JeffKoonsOriginal #Ali #GOAT.” Rihanna’s festive spoils don’t stop there – in 2012 Roc Nation and Jay‑Z gave her a $160 k (£119 k) Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

File
File

A Waterfall Love Nest: Christmas 2011 saw Angelina surprise Brad with a waterfall‑kissed property in Northern California. The plot and natural pool were bought with the idea that Pitt could build his own Fallingwater‑style home, a nod to the architect Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece they’d visited together.

Mike Tyson

netflix and miketyson/ Instagram
netflix and miketyson/ Instagram

24‑Carat Gold Bathtub: Back in 1988 Tyson gifted ex‑wife Robin Givens a 24‑carat gold bathtub, a whopping $2.2 million (£1.6 M) extravagance. The tub was later sold at a $1 million (£744 k) loss after their divorce.

Jay‑Z & Beyoncé

beyonce/Instagram
beyonce/Instagram

Hermès Bonanza: On Christmas Eve 2010 Jay‑Z, 56, went on a $350 k (£260 k) Hermès spree in a private Madison Avenue showroom, buying a fleet of iconic Birkin bags for Beyoncé, 44. Sources say he missed his lunch reservation because the restaurant had to deliver food to the store.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Miami Beach Bunker & Custom Birkin: For Christmas 2013 Kanye gifted Kim a George Condo‑painted Birkin bag. Five years later he upgraded the romance with a $14 million (£10.4 M) “Billionaire Beach Bunker” condo in Miami, complete with private beach, pool, spa and gym. Their kids weren’t left out – North West got a miniature black Lamborghini for her first Christmas.

Kris & Kylie Jenner

kyliejenner/Instagram
kyliejenner/Instagram

Personalised Goyard: Last year Kylie, 28, surprised mom Kris, 70, with a custom Goyard handbag worth $4 k (£2.9 k). The bag was printed with throwback snaps of all six Kardashian‑Jenner kids, and Kris gushed on Instagram, “OMG @kyliejenner this is incredible. Lucky mom.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts