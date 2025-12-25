From Rolls Royce Phantom to gold bathtub: The most extravagant gifts ever!

When the average person shells out around £100 (approx Rs 12,000) for a partner’s present, the world’s biggest stars crank the price tag into the thousands—sometimes millions. This Christmas, let’s unwrap the most jaw‑dropping celebrity gifts ever.

Victoria & David Beckham

The Phantom Dream: In 2005 Victoria, 51, gave husband David, 50, a brand‑new Rolls‑Royce Phantom worth a cool £300 k. For a household with a net worth of £500 million, it was pocket change, and David even shipped the beast to LA when he was at LA Galaxy. The petrol‑head didn’t stop there – he once splashed £55 k on a miniature Hummer for a five‑year‑old Brooklyn, and for Christmas 2012 ordered two sets of silk PJs by Olivia von Halle at over £250 a set from Harrods.

Lady Gaga

A Real‑Life Pony in a Pink Bow: Ten years ago Interscope gave the “Born This Way” singer a surprise Christmas pony, complete with a pink bow. Gaga posted a tear‑filled video saying, “I will ride, and care for, and love her forever.” The pony, named Arabella, lived at Gaga’s estate until her passing in 2019.

Rihanna

Jeff Koons’ $5 Million Dolphin: For Christmas 2014, creative director Ciarra Pardo gifted Rihanna a Jeff Koons steel dolphin sculpture, a piece that once fetched over $5 million (£3.7 M). The pop star shared a snap of the dolphin perched on a GOAT coffee‑table book, captioning it “so sexy. Love you sis #JeffKoonsOriginal #Ali #GOAT.” Rihanna’s festive spoils don’t stop there – in 2012 Roc Nation and Jay‑Z gave her a $160 k (£119 k) Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

A Waterfall Love Nest: Christmas 2011 saw Angelina surprise Brad with a waterfall‑kissed property in Northern California. The plot and natural pool were bought with the idea that Pitt could build his own Fallingwater‑style home, a nod to the architect Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece they’d visited together.

Mike Tyson

24‑Carat Gold Bathtub: Back in 1988 Tyson gifted ex‑wife Robin Givens a 24‑carat gold bathtub, a whopping $2.2 million (£1.6 M) extravagance. The tub was later sold at a $1 million (£744 k) loss after their divorce.

Jay‑Z & Beyoncé

Hermès Bonanza: On Christmas Eve 2010 Jay‑Z, 56, went on a $350 k (£260 k) Hermès spree in a private Madison Avenue showroom, buying a fleet of iconic Birkin bags for Beyoncé, 44. Sources say he missed his lunch reservation because the restaurant had to deliver food to the store.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Miami Beach Bunker & Custom Birkin: For Christmas 2013 Kanye gifted Kim a George Condo‑painted Birkin bag. Five years later he upgraded the romance with a $14 million (£10.4 M) “Billionaire Beach Bunker” condo in Miami, complete with private beach, pool, spa and gym. Their kids weren’t left out – North West got a miniature black Lamborghini for her first Christmas.

Kris & Kylie Jenner

Personalised Goyard: Last year Kylie, 28, surprised mom Kris, 70, with a custom Goyard handbag worth $4 k (£2.9 k). The bag was printed with throwback snaps of all six Kardashian‑Jenner kids, and Kris gushed on Instagram, “OMG @kyliejenner this is incredible. Lucky mom.”