Japan's iconic Mount Fuji, a majestic symbol of the country's natural beauty, looms large over the bustling metropolis of Tokyo. While its snow-capped peak is a breathtaking sight to behold, the volcano's active status poses a significant threat to the city and its 20 million residents.

In a bid to raise awareness and prepare citizens for a potential disaster, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Disaster Prevention Division has released a chilling AI-generated video simulating the devastating effects of a Mount Fuji eruption.

The AI-generated video begins with a woman in a busy street suddenly receiving a warning on her phone, alerting her to the eruption. The narration warns that the moment may arrive without any warning, before cutting to dramatic visuals of large clouds of smoke emitting from Fuji. The video warns that ash could reach Tokyo within two hours, posing significant health risks and disrupting essential services such as power supplies, traffic and food distribution.

🌋 Tokyo releases AI-generated video of Mount Fuji erupting.. It is all part of an artificial intelligence-generated video the Tokyo Metropolitan Government released last week to raise awareness of what could happen to the capital if Mount Fuji erupted. 🌋

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Disaster Prevention Division is urging residents to take necessary precautions and be prepared for a potential eruption. The government's efforts include educating citizens on the risks associated with volcanic ash, promoting emergency preparedness, and ensuring that essential services are equipped to respond to the disaster.

Mount Fuji is an active volcano that last erupted 318 years ago in what is known as the 'Hoei eruption'. While there is no indication that an eruption is imminent, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is taking proactive steps to prepare citizens for the worst.