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Home / Trending / Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From 'whale Ganpati' to 'balancing Bappa,' creative Ganesh idols go viral

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From 'whale Ganpati' to 'balancing Bappa,' creative Ganesh idols go viral

Uniquely themed Ganesh idols emerge as top attractions once again

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:41 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Credit: mahadev_ke_vlogs and bhopal_visuals via Instagram
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Blending devotion, creativity and festive fervour, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated in Bhopal with uniquely themed Ganesh idols emerging as top attractions.

From a Ganesh idol atop a giant whale-shaped structure in the Old City to the much-awaited Bhopal Ke Raja and the city’s first Balancing Bappa idol, innovative designs have added a special charm to the festivities.

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A Ganesh idol installed on a massive whale-shaped structure in Bhopal’s Old City has become one of the biggest crowd-pullers this year. The installation, located in the Itwara Transport Area, features a 42-foot whale-shaped structure with a Ganesh idol placed on top, according to organisers.

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Meanwhile, the first glimpse of the much-awaited Bhopal Ke Raja Ganesh idol was also unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Artists were seen adding the finishing touches to the idol. The first look, shared with the message “Aa Rahe Hain Bhopal Ke Raja”, sparked enthusiasm among devotees.

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Adding to the celebrations, Bhopal also witnessed the unveiling of its first 'balancing Bappa' idol.

The six-armed Ganesh idol, unveiled on Sunday night, depicts Lord Ganesha balancing on one foot while holding a Sudarshan Chakra above his head.

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