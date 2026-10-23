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Home / Trending / 'Ganga devotees step in': Haridwar riverbed reveals plastic, discarded clothes during 20-day water supply halt

'Ganga devotees step in': Haridwar riverbed reveals plastic, discarded clothes during 20-day water supply halt

Water supply scheduled to resume on Diwali night

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:51 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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People climb down onto the riverbed to collect the waste left behind by visitors. Credit: apnaa.haridwar via Instagram
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With the Ganga’s water supply in Haridwar reportedly stopped for 20 days, the exposed riverbed has revealed heaps of plastic, discarded clothes and other waste. However, a group of people has stepped forward to clean the riverbed.

Instagram user Sohit Kumar, a resident of Haridwar, shared the video, explaining that the water supply to the Ganga had been stopped for 20 days and was scheduled to resume on the night of Diwali.

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In the clip, Sohit walks along the exposed riverbed, showing heaps of waste scattered across the stretch where water would usually flow. Discarded clothes, plastic and other rubbish can be seen strewn across the dry ground.

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As he pans his camera around, he spots several people who have climbed down onto the riverbed to collect the waste. Sohit approaches a few of them, who tell him that they come every year to clean up the trash left behind by visitors.

Sohit shared the video with the caption, “Devotees of Ganga came forward to clean Ganga.”

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Please leave nature alone , worship from distance ....let them be left pure." Another reacted: "These are the real warriors of the world. I wish they could wear protective safety gears like masks, gloves and boots because a lot of this waste is toxic."

A third questioned the act, saying, "Government kyo nahi kar rahi safai?"

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