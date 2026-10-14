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Home / Trending / Garba gets robotic twist: Watch as humanoid bot steals the spotlight with its dances moves

Garba gets robotic twist: Watch as humanoid bot steals the spotlight with its dances moves

Showing off its energetic dance skills, the bot’s appearance caught everyone’s attention and went viral on social media

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:27 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The clip shows the robot dressed in colourful Gujarati attire, performing Garba alongside people. Credit: heerrawal_11/Instagram
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A robot — doing Garba? Why not!

Move over people, dressed in vibrant colours and traditional attire, this humanoid robot was caught stealing the show (and hearts) with its spectacular dance moves.

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Showing off its energetic dance skills, the bot’s appearance caught everyone’s attention and went viral on social media.

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“Even robots can't resist Falguni Pathak,” the Instagram video — shared by @heerrawal_11 — read.

The clip shows the robot dressed in colourful Gujarati attire, performing Garba alongside people who looked equally engaged and thrilled to watch a robot dance.

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Note: The Tribune could not confirm the details of the post

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