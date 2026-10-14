Garba gets robotic twist: Watch as humanoid bot steals the spotlight with its dances moves

A robot — doing Garba? Why not!

Move over people, dressed in vibrant colours and traditional attire, this humanoid robot was caught stealing the show (and hearts) with its spectacular dance moves.

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Showing off its energetic dance skills, the bot’s appearance caught everyone’s attention and went viral on social media.

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“Even robots can't resist Falguni Pathak,” the Instagram video — shared by @heerrawal_11 — read.

The clip shows the robot dressed in colourful Gujarati attire, performing Garba alongside people who looked equally engaged and thrilled to watch a robot dance.

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Note: The Tribune could not confirm the details of the post