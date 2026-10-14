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Home / Trending / Bittu Tabahi's challenge continues even after 8 months of river cleanup

Bittu Tabahi's challenge continues even after 8 months of river cleanup

The sight came as a setback for Bittu, who had spent months cleaning the water body largely on his own, without specialised equipment

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The 20-year-old environmental activist shared a video on Instagram on October 13, showing garbage scattered along the riverbanks in Rajgarh district. Credit: bittu_tabahi/Instagram
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After spending eight months to remove tonnes of garbage from a river, Bittu Tabahi was left disappointed after finding Madhya Pradesh’s Ajnar river littered with plastic bags and other waste once again.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, is a 20-year-old environmental activist who had gone viral for taking it upon himself to restore the polluted Ajnar river in Biaora, Rajgarh.

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However, is a video shared on Instagram on October 13, he showed garbage scattered along the riverbanks in Rajgarh district. The sight came as a setback for Bittu, who had spent months cleaning the water body largely on his own, without specialised equipment.

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Expressing his frustration over the river’s condition, Bittu wrote, “I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this.”

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However, the return of garbage did not deter him from taking action. The video showed him entering the river and pulling out plastic bags and other rubbish in an attempt to restore the stretch he had worked so hard to clean.

Despite not knowing how to swim, Bittu ventured into the water to remove the waste. He also appealed to his social media followers for suggestions on how to clear larger quantities of garbage more efficiently.

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges faced by grassroots environmental activists, particularly when their efforts are undermined by continued waste dumping.

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