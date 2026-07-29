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Home / Trending / 'Gen Alpha activism': UP schoolchildren take to streets; demand fans in classrooms, clean drinking water

'Gen Alpha activism': UP schoolchildren take to streets; demand fans in classrooms, clean drinking water

The protest was held at Sarvodaya Inter College in Kishanpur town of Fatehpur district

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar took social media by storm, another such uprising has caught the Internet's attention.

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A group of schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh has drawn widespread attention online after taking to the streets to call out against poor infrastructure at their government school. Many netizens hailed the demonstration as an example of "Gen Alpha activism."

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The protest was held at Sarvodaya Inter College in Kishanpur town of Fatehpur district, where hundreds of students marched carrying posters, banners and photographs of Dr BR Ambedkar, demanding improved educational facilities and basic amenities.

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The demonstration also caught the attention of Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), who shared videos of the protest on social media.

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Videos circulating online showed students raising slogans against the school management while highlighting several issues they claimed had persisted for months. Among their complaints were non-functional classroom fans, inadequate seating arrangements, unhygienic conditions on the campus, poorly maintained washrooms and the lack of clean drinking water.

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