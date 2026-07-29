'Gen Alpha activism': UP schoolchildren take to streets; demand fans in classrooms, clean drinking water

After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar took social media by storm, another such uprising has caught the Internet's attention.

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A group of schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh has drawn widespread attention online after taking to the streets to call out against poor infrastructure at their government school. Many netizens hailed the demonstration as an example of "Gen Alpha activism."

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The protest was held at Sarvodaya Inter College in Kishanpur town of Fatehpur district, where hundreds of students marched carrying posters, banners and photographs of Dr BR Ambedkar, demanding improved educational facilities and basic amenities.

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The demonstration also caught the attention of Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), who shared videos of the protest on social media.

उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर जिले के किशनपुर कस्बे स्थित सर्वोदय इंटर कॉलेज में आज सैकड़ों छोटे-छोटे बच्चे ‘जेन-अल्फा’ अपने हाथों में परम पूज्य बाबा साहेब की तस्वीरें लिए शिक्षा एवं सम्मानजनक मूलभूत सुविधाओं की मांग को लेकर सड़कों पर उतर आए। इनका आरोप है कि विद्यालय में लंबे समय से… pic.twitter.com/FWfiC18yOM — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) July 28, 2026

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Videos circulating online showed students raising slogans against the school management while highlighting several issues they claimed had persisted for months. Among their complaints were non-functional classroom fans, inadequate seating arrangements, unhygienic conditions on the campus, poorly maintained washrooms and the lack of clean drinking water.