German influencer Lizzalazz on Virat Kohli like says 'feel sorry for him, woke up all over the news'

German influencer Lizzalazz recently found herself at the center of social media buzz in India after reports claimed that cricketer Virat Kohli had liked one of her Instagram photos.

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The unexpected interaction quickly went viral, sparking memes and widespread online discussion.

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Reacting to the attention, Lizzalazz said she was unaware of the incident until she saw it being reported in the news. She shared that she woke up to numerous messages and articles about herself flooding her inbox.

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According to her, the sudden spotlight came as a surprise, with people across platforms eagerly sharing the story with her.

She told HT: “It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news. I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs."

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Lizzalazz also revealed that she first learned about Virat Kohli during her visit to India last year. Since then, she has followed the IPL and even became a fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Commenting on reports that Kohli later removed the like, she said she felt a bit sorry for him. While she appreciated the support, she believed the situation was blown out of proportion and likely not intentional on his part.

The incident remains unclear, with no confirmation on whether the like was accidental or the result of a technical glitch.

Despite that, it has continued to fuel jokes and speculation online, with users sharing humorous takes on the situation.