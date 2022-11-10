German man seeks wife after winning whopping Rs 81 crore in lottery, wishes to spend money lavishly with his better half

Chandigarh, November 10
A factory worker in Germany is on a wife hunt after winning whopping Rs 81 crore in lottery. The 41-year-old has expressed his wish to spend the amount lavishly with his would-be better half and hence is seeking one desperately.
On September 24, in Dortmund, Germany, resident Kursat Yildirim won €9,927,511,60 (about Rs. 81 crores). He immediately quit his job and went on a spending spree, spending Rs 3.6 crore on a Ferrari 448 Pista and Rs 2 crore on a Porsche Turbo S Cabriolet.
As per German newspaper Bild, the man wishes to fall in love with a woman who loves to travel and is ready to start a family with him.
The German tabloid has also set up an email address to help Kursat find a life partner.
Talking about the luxury cars he bought, Kursar said he got them for haters and envious people.
He also said he has sent some money to his parents and brother.
