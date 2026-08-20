‘Get well soon’: Retired Lt Gen KJS Dhillon schools so-called tourist ‘Gen Z’ confronting Army at Ladakh roadblock

A video showing an Indian tourist confronting Army personnel over a road closure in the Drass area of Ladakh’s Kargil district has triggered a debate online, with retired Indian Army officer Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon responding to the woman’s remarks.

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According to a viral video, the incident took place on July 25 near the Minimarg check post in Drass, where the woman and other tourists were reportedly stopped amid travel restrictions on the Minimarg-Zoji La-Sonamarg road.

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In the video, the woman can be seen questioning security personnel over the roadblock and objecting to being stopped for several hours.

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‘We are Gen Z, won’t tolerate this’

During the exchange, the woman reportedly questioned the restrictions despite having paid for the trip and said, “We are Gen Z. We won’t tolerate this nonsense.”

She also alleged that authorities were treating tourists in the same manner as Kashmiris, saying they had “now started behaving like this with other tourists also”.

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Other tourists can be seen gathered near the barricade as she continues to question the security personnel.

The video has gone viral, although the full context surrounding the road closure and the interaction is not independently established from the footage alone.

KJS Dhillon responds

Retired Indian Army officer KJS Dhillon reacted to the video in a post on X, addressing the woman directly.

“My dear lady, Soldiers pay their taxes in advance, even before they get their pay,” Dhillon wrote.

He said tourists were able to visit such areas because soldiers were deployed there around the clock and urged the woman to be respectful of security personnel.

“Your Language is the reflection of good parenting & schooling. Be respectful always,” he wrote, adding that people should “learn to be a good law abiding citizen before asking for entitlement.”

Dhillon ended his post with the words: “Get Well Soon.”

He also signed off with “Jai Hind”.

My dear lady, Soldiers pay their taxes in advance, even before they get their pay. You can go for vacation to such areas bcoz our soldiers are guarding it day & night, even at the cost of their lives. Your Language is the reflection of good parenting & schooling. Be respectful… — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@TinyDhillon) August 19, 2026

Road restrictions in Drass

The incident occurred amid restrictions on movement along the Minimarg-Zoji La-Sonamarg route, a strategically sensitive area in Ladakh.

Security restrictions and road closures in the region can affect civilian movement, particularly in areas close to sensitive routes and military installations. The exchange has since drawn attention online, with reactions focusing both on the tourist's confrontation and the need for clear communication with visitors affected by travel restrictions.