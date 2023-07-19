Ghaziabad: Man sitting in middle of road hit by car, killed; driver booked

Ghaziabad, July 19
A man sitting in the middle of a road was killed after being hit by a car near the Rajnagar district centre flyover here, police said on Wednesday.
A video of the incident, which happened late on Tuesday night, went viral online and police have booked the car's driver, Surabh Sharma.
During interrogation, Surabh Sharma claimed he was the "representative" of BJP Anoop Shahar MLA Sanjay Sharma, according to police.
When contacted, Sanjay Sharma denied that he has designated any representative in his constituency but admitted that the driver was a distant relative of his.
सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा जिसमें एक व्यक्ति जोकि सडक पर बैठे है को एक कार द्वारा टक्कर मारी गई, दुर्घटनावश उनकी मृत्यु हो गई है । प्रकरण थाना कविनगर क्षेत्र से सम्बन्धित है जिसके सम्बन्ध में थाना कविनगर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है । (1/2) @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/ChjqztNCE5— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) July 19, 2023
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Zone) Nipun Agarwal said that late on Tuesday night, a car being driven by Surabh Sharma, a resident of Mahgunpuram, hit the man, who later died in a hospital.
