A pilot took aerial artistry a little too seriously and clearly set the bar 'sky high' — perhaps even for the master painter Leonardo da Vinci.

The pilot used a flight path traced across the skies of Oklahoma and Arkansas on September 18 and recreated da Vinci's iconic masterpiece, the Mona Lisa. In no time the unique creation went viral on social media.

Advertisement

A 3D flight-path visualisation generated by AirNav Radar shows how the portrait gradually took shape after the aircraft departed from Bentonville, Arkansas. Flight data reveal that the pilot spent nearly four hours in the air, carefully mapping out the intricate design while flying a Cessna R182 Skylane RG.

Advertisement

The aircraft is registered to Benjamin McDaniel, a pilot and artist who regularly creates aerial drawings. McDaniel shares visualisations of his sky-based artwork on Instagram through his account, @thepilotpicasso.

🎨✈️ A pilot just turned the sky into a canvas — drawing the Mona Lisa with a flight path! The incredible artwork appeared near the Oklahoma–Arkansas border, close to Tahlequah. 🇺🇸 Honestly, this might be one of the coolest flight paths we’ve ever tracked. 👀✈️ pic.twitter.com/kkwC6hxWr0 — AirNav Radar (@AirNavRadar) September 18, 2026