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Home / Trending / Giant Mona Lisa in sky? US pilot 'draws' da Vinci's masterpiece across 2 states using aircraft route

Giant Mona Lisa in sky? US pilot 'draws' da Vinci's masterpiece across 2 states using aircraft route

Pilot's airborne artwork over Oklahoma and Arkansas leaves Internet impressed

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:51 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Flight data show the pilot, at the controls of a Cessna R182 Skylane RG, remained airborne for nearly four hours. Credit: @AirNavRadar/X
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A pilot took aerial artistry a little too seriously and clearly set the bar 'sky high' — perhaps even for the master painter Leonardo da Vinci.

The pilot used a flight path traced across the skies of Oklahoma and Arkansas on September 18 and recreated da Vinci's iconic masterpiece, the Mona Lisa. In no time the unique creation went viral on social media.

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A 3D flight-path visualisation generated by AirNav Radar shows how the portrait gradually took shape after the aircraft departed from Bentonville, Arkansas. Flight data reveal that the pilot spent nearly four hours in the air, carefully mapping out the intricate design while flying a Cessna R182 Skylane RG.

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The aircraft is registered to Benjamin McDaniel, a pilot and artist who regularly creates aerial drawings. McDaniel shares visualisations of his sky-based artwork on Instagram through his account, @thepilotpicasso.

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