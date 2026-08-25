Girlfriend covers Gwalior man's car with 3,400 lipstick marks; stunt attracts crowds, then police
The elaborate makeover reportedly took close to four hours, with each lipstick print applied individually
A romantic gesture gone too far? Recently, a rather bizarre sight on the streets of Gwalior caught the attention of people — a car covered in thousands of lipstick kiss marks.
Wait, what? Yes, you read that right.
Turns out, the car belonged to Gwalior resident Aditya Sikarwar and his girlfriend allegedly decided to recreate a social media trend by covering his car with 3,400 of lipstick marks.
The elaborate makeover reportedly took close to four hours, with each lipstick print applied individually.
Apparently, the viral stunt not only attracted crowds, but a challan as well. Sikarwar was summoned for questioning, following which traffic police issued a fine of Rs 5,500 for violating traffic regulations, according to an India Today report.
The vehicle was later cleaned and washed.
𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝟑,𝟒𝟎𝟎 𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬… 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚 ₹𝟓,𝟓𝟎𝟎 “𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐠𝐢𝐟𝐭”! 😂
In Gwalior, a girlfriend reportedly planted around 3,400 lipstick kisses all over her… pic.twitter.com/9y6fzfv8jb
— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 25, 2026