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Home / Trending / Girlfriend covers Gwalior man's car with 3,400 lipstick marks; stunt attracts crowds, then police

Girlfriend covers Gwalior man's car with 3,400 lipstick marks; stunt attracts crowds, then police

The elaborate makeover reportedly took close to four hours, with each lipstick print applied individually

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:55 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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A romantic gesture gone too far? Recently, a rather bizarre sight on the streets of Gwalior caught the attention of people — a car covered in thousands of lipstick kiss marks.

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Wait, what? Yes, you read that right.

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Turns out, the car belonged to Gwalior resident Aditya Sikarwar and his girlfriend allegedly decided to recreate a social media trend by covering his car with 3,400 of lipstick marks.

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The elaborate makeover reportedly took close to four hours, with each lipstick print applied individually.

Apparently, the viral stunt not only attracted crowds, but a challan as well. Sikarwar was summoned for questioning, following which traffic police issued a fine of Rs 5,500 for violating traffic regulations, according to an India Today report.

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The vehicle was later cleaned and washed.

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