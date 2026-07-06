'Giving Prabhu Deva run for his money': Odisha teacher's 'Muqabla' dance reel wins hearts
The reel has already garnered over 1.9 million Instagram views
Meet Moti Behera, a teacher and mother from Odisha, who has emerged as the latest internet sensation after her high-energy dance performance to the iconic song Muqabla went viral on Instagram.
The reel has already garnered over 1.9 million views.
Despite the fact that the song is so closely associated with legendary dancer Prabhu Deva, viewers believe Behera has brought her own distinctive style to the iconic track.
As the music begins, Behera — dressed in a simple kurti and jeans — captivates viewers with smooth transitions and expressive facial expressions.
Several social media users even commented that her performance gives Prabhu Deva "a run for his money."
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Netizens react:
A user wrote, "Electrifying performance." Another commented, "She dances with so much ease and confidence. Amazing!" A third reacted, "Talent has no age and no limits. This is truly inspiring."