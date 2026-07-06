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Home / Trending / 'Giving Prabhu Deva run for his money': Odisha teacher's 'Muqabla' dance reel wins hearts

'Giving Prabhu Deva run for his money': Odisha teacher's 'Muqabla' dance reel wins hearts

The reel has already garnered over 1.9 million Instagram views

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:19 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Meet Moti Behera, a teacher and mother from Odisha, who has emerged as the latest internet sensation after her high-energy dance performance to the iconic song Muqabla went viral on Instagram.

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The reel has already garnered over 1.9 million views.

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Despite the fact that the song is so closely associated with legendary dancer Prabhu Deva, viewers believe Behera has brought her own distinctive style to the iconic track.

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As the music begins, Behera — dressed in a simple kurti and jeans — captivates viewers with smooth transitions and expressive facial expressions.

Several social media users even commented that her performance gives Prabhu Deva "a run for his money."

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Electrifying performance." Another commented, "She dances with so much ease and confidence. Amazing!" A third reacted, "Talent has no age and no limits. This is truly inspiring."

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