'Go France, go Les Bleus!' Astronaut Sophie Adenot cheers for France with zero-gravity football kick

French astronaut Sophie Adenot recently shared a message of support for the French football team. Accompanying her post was a video wherein she is seen kicking a football while floating in microgravity.

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In her message, Adenot wrote, "Since the beginning of the competition, my thoughts have been with the French team, the support staff, and everyone who is passionate about football. Major competitions — just like space missions — have something special: they bring us together, infuse us with the same energy, and remind us of the strength of the collective."

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Looking ahead to the final matches of the group stage, she added, "One more night, one more game before the end of this group stage. Sleep tight and go France, go Les Bleus!"

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Drawing a parallel between space exploration and sport, Adenot highlighted how both inspire unity, teamwork and a shared sense of purpose.

Day 132, orbit 2049 — Since the beginning of the competition, my thoughts have been with the French team ⚽, the support staff, and everyone who is passionate about football. Major competitions – just like space missions – have something special: they bring us together, infuse us… pic.twitter.com/XfDNlzRiYn — Adenot Sophie (@Soph_astro) June 25, 2026