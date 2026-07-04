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Home / Trending / ‘God comes in any form to test you’: Tiny bird joins elderly Sikh man for Langar, heartwarming video wins heart; watch viral video

‘God comes in any form to test you’: Tiny bird joins elderly Sikh man for Langar, heartwarming video wins heart; watch viral video

A heartwarming video of a Sikh man sharing his langar with a tiny bird has gone viral on social media, with users praising the touching act of kindness and compassion

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:32 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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The widely shared clip shows a Sikh gentleman calmly eating during a langar when a small bird lands on his plate and begins pecking at the food.

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Instead of shooing it away, the man quietly allows the bird to eat alongside him, creating a moment that many online have described as a beautiful example of humanity and coexistence.

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The video has struck a chord with viewers, who say it reflects the Sikh values of seva (selfless service), compassion and sharing.

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Social media users flooded the comments section with emotional reactions.

One user wrote, "God comes in any form to test you."

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Another commented, "Birds can pick up electromagnetic fields. It's how they navigate direction and also how they assess danger. When you see a bird comfortable around a person, you should know that person carries amazing energy."

A third user remarked, "The bird also has faith that Sardar Ji is always kind-hearted."

Others called the clip a reminder that kindness extends beyond human relationships and includes compassion towards all living beings.

The video has garnered thousands of views, likes and shares across multiple social media platforms, with many describing it as one of the most wholesome clips on the internet.

While the authenticity and location of the video could not be independently verified, it has resonated with viewers for its simple yet powerful message, that empathy and respect for all creatures often speak louder than words.

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